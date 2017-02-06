RealDoll Creating Artificial Intelligence System, Robotic Sex Dolls

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sex doll manufacturer RealDoll is creating an AI system which will allow users to customize their sex doll’s personality and create a relationship with it over time.

Harmony AI, which is set to be released on April 15, will be a smartphone app and is reported to feature a range of traits for customers to choose for their sex dolls, while the dolls will also be able to learn about their owners and respond in different ways accordingly.

“We are developing the Harmony AI system to add a new layer to the relationships people can have with a RealDoll,” said CEO Matt McMullen to Digital Trends. “Many of our clients rely on their imaginations to a great degree to impose imagined personalities on their dolls. With the Harmony AI, they will be able to actually create these personalities instead of having to imagine them.”

“They will be able to talk to their dolls, and the AI will learn about them over time through these interactions, thus creating an alternative form of relationship,” he continued. “The scope of conversations possible with the AI is quite diverse, and not limited to sexual subject matter. We feel that this system, and this technology, will appeal to a segment of the population that struggles with forming intimate connections with other people, whether by choice or circumstance. Furthermore, it will likely attract those who seek to explore uncharted and new territory where relationships and sex are concerned.”

Harmony AI will be the first product in a range of next-generation technologies coming from RealDoll over the next few years.

Other planned releases include “robotic head systems,” which are set to be released by the end of the year, followed by a “virtual reality platform” in 2018.

RealDoll isn’t the first company to recognize the potential connection between sex and AI. “This happens because people are lonely and bored… It is a symptom of our society,” said Robin Labs chief executive Ilya Eckstein, who claims that his company’s virtual assistant “Robin” is used by “teenagers and truckers without girlfriends” for up to 300 conversations a day.

“As well as the people who want to talk dirty, there are men who want a deeper sort of relationship or companionship,” he continued, adding that some people wanted to talk “for no particular reason” and were just lonely or bored.

In an interview with Breitbart Tech last year, Futurologist Dr. Ian Pearson also predicted that sex with robots would be “fully emotional” in the future, adding that people will eventually spend “about the same as they do today on a decent family-size car.”

“Artificial intelligence is reaching human levels and also becoming emotional as well,” claimed Dr. Pearson. “So people will actually have quite strong emotional relationships with their own robots. In many cases that will develop into a sexual one because they’ll already think that the appearance of the robot matches their preference anyway, so if it looks nice and it has a superb personality too it’s inevitable that people will form very strong emotional bonds with their robots and in many cases that will lead to sex.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.