‘Brazzers’ Porn Site Blocked in Russia for ‘Negative Influence’ on ‘Human Psyche’

Porn site Brazzers has been blocked in Russia for having a “deeply negative influence on the human psyche,” according to a report by The Moscow Times.

“The court ruled that Brazzers’ pornographic content had a ‘purely negative impact on the human psyche,’ and ‘violated citizens’ rights,'” explained The Moscow Times on Tuesday. “The case was brought to the court by local prosecutors working ‘in the interests of the Russian Federation.'”

“The move follows Roskomnadzor’s decision to blacklist adult video site Pornhub in September 2016,” they continued. “A court in Krasnodar petitioned for the site to be blocked after ruling that the website violated child protection laws. Pornhub reacted to the ban by offering Russians 14 days of free access to their premium services. The site also offered Roskomnadzor officials upgraded membership in return for lifting the ban, a deal which they ultimately refused.”

Conversely, Roskomnadzor, the Russian agency which oversees media, information technology, and telecommunications, unblocked porn site YouPorn in Russia on the same day it banned Brazzers. “We’ve removed the page on the website YouPorn from the state registry [for banned websites] after receiving a decision to cancel the verdict by a Vladivostok court,” The Moscow Times reports Roskomnadzor said in a press release.

In September, it was revealed that nearly 800,000 Brazzers users were exposed in a data breach that leaked users’ sexual fetishes and conversations among other details

“Problem with a hack like that is it’s a *forum*. Worse than just adult website creds, this is what people were talking / fantasising about,” said security researcher Troy Hunt, highlighting the fact that users’ specific sexual fetishes and fantasies could now be leaked into the open.

The identities of many anonymous users were also compromised after it was revealed that some used the same login details for the porn site as other accounts online.

