PragerU: Dave Rubin Explains Why He Left the Political Left

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An excerpt from Rubin’s address can be read below. The entirety of the clip’s script can be read on Prager University’s website.

Do you believe in free speech?

Do you believe that people should be judged by their character, not their skin color?

Do you believe in freedom of religion?

If you believe these things, you’re probably not a progressive. You might think you’re a progressive. I used to think I was. My show, “The Rubin Report” was originally part of the progressive “The Young Turks” network.

Progressives struck me as liberals but louder. Progressives were the nice guys; they looked out for the little guy; they cared about women and minorities; they embraced change.

Who wouldn’t want to be a progressive?

But over the last couple years, the meaning of the word “progressive” has changed.

Progressives used to say, “I may disagree with what you say, but I will fight to the death for your right to say it.” Not anymore.

Banning speakers whose opinions you don’t agree with from college campuses – that’s not progressive.

Prohibiting any words not approved of as “politically correct” that’s not progressive.

Putting “Trigger Warnings” on books, movies, music, anything that might offend people – that’s not progressive either.

All of this has led me to be believe that much of the Left is no longer progressive, but regressive. This is one of the reasons I’ve spent so much time on my show talking about The Regressive Left.

This regressive ideology doesn’t judge people as individuals, but as a collective.