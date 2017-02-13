Elon Musk Predicts Humans Will Soon Merge with Machines

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk explained to an audience at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Monday why humans will need to merge with machines to keep up in an AI-dominated world.

“Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence,” declared Musk. “It’s mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Some high bandwidth interface to the brain will be something that helps achieve a symbiosis between human and machine intelligence and maybe solves the control problem and the usefulness problem,” he continued.

“Musk explained what he meant by saying that computers can communicate at ‘a trillion bits per second’, while humans, whose main communication method is typing with their fingers via a mobile device, can do about 10 bits per second,” reported CNBC. “In an age when AI threatens to become widespread, humans would be useless, so there’s a need to merge with machines, according to Musk.”

In November, Musk predicted that automated robots would lead to mass unemployment, which could eventually create a universal wage from the government. In June, the billionaire tech entrepreneur claimed it likely that mankind is living in a Matrix-style computer simulation.

Musk was also one of the Silicon Valley billionaires, along with fellow PayPal Mafia members Peter Thiel and Reid Hoffman, who invested $1 billion into an artificial intelligence center in 2015.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.