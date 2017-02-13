Tom Ciccotta Shuts Down Feminist Bucknell Professor for Interrupting Guest Speaker

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart’s Tom Ciccotta shut down a feminist Bucknell University professor after she repeatedly interrupted guest speaker Christina Hoff Sommers during an event in Lewisburg, PA, on Thursday night.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During the event’s Q&A, the professor identified herself as a feminist philosophy professor. Throughout the evening, she repeatedly interrupted and shouted down AEI resident scholar Christina Hoff Sommers, who was the guest speaker at the event.

“Are you going to keep interrupting our speaker?” asked Ciccotta after the professor repeatedly interrupted. “How many progressive professors are at Bucknell? I think it’s like eighty percent.”

“I could never conduct myself in the classroom the way you’ve conducted yourself tonight,” he continued.

When asked for comment, Ciccotta added that, “She came to our event with the intention of making a scene. She had no genuine interest in respectfully engaging with our speaker. She set a poor example for the students in attendance.”

“Considering that the Bucknell classroom is a safe space for progressivism, it’s disappointing that she felt so threatened by a 90-minute departure from the campus’ political orthodoxy,” he concluded.