Facebook Reinstates ‘Polandball’ Comedy Page Following Breitbart Coverage

Facebook has reinstated the popular “Polandball” comedy page, following coverage of their “permanent suspension” by Breitbart News.

The page, which focuses on “geo-political satire,” was originally notified by Facebook that they would be permanently deleted on Saturday for unknown reasons.

“We’re very sorry about this mistake,” said a Facebook spokesman in an email to Breitbart Tech. “A post was removed in error, which led to the removal of the page. Both the post and page have been restored.”

Polandball announced on their reinstated Facebook page that they would be keeping both the original and the backup page in case they are removed by error again in the future.

