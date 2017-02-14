Twitter Reverses Anti-Abuse Feature Following Complaints of More Abuse

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Twitter has reversed one of its new anti-abuse features following complaints that it encouraged even more abuse on the platform.

After Twitter announced on Monday that a new anti-abuse feature would stop notifying users when they’d been added to a list, several complaints started to immediately gain traction.

We want you to get notifications that matter. Starting today, you won't get notified when you are added to a list. https://t.co/82xiaZbg1W — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 13, 2017

“Being added to a list and knowing what list you were added to was literally the last useful thing about Twitter,” complained one user.

“This isn’t a good move. Please reconsider,” added another.

“Yeah no this update is bad and seems to misunderstand the nature of abuse on the platform,” another user proclaimed, while one verified account simply added: “you just made it easier for people to stalk other people so good job.”

Following complaints, Twitter quickly reversed their decision, announcing, “We heard your feedback – this was a misstep. We’re rolling back the change and we’ll keep listening,” just hours later.

Twitter first announced their new wave of anti-abuse features in a blog post last week.

The changes reportedly include extra measures to stop suspended users from creating new accounts, “safer search results,” and the collapsing of “potentially abusive or low-quality Tweets.”

“In the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to roll out product changes – some changes will be visible and some less so – and will update you on progress every step of the way,” declared Twitter in their post. “With every change, we’ll learn, iterate, and continue to move at this speed until we’ve made a significant impact that people can feel.”

