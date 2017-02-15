Fake News — CNN’s Marc Lamont Hill: Conservatives Start Violent Campus Riots, Too

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

CNN’s Marc Lamont Hill, who is also a professor at Morehouse College, claimed that right-wing students incite riots on college campuses while discussing the Berkeley riots left-wing students over the appearance of Breitbart News’ MILO.

Speaking after the UC Berkeley riots, CNN commentator Ben Ferguson argued that campus leftists need to learn how to respond to speech with less destructive means.

“Liberals need to grow up on college campuses because people are actually getting hurt now,” Ferguson said the day after the riots.

In response, Hill suggested that right-wing students engage in similar destructive behavior on college campuses, but when pressed failed to back up his claim with examples.

“I think it’s also a bit inaccurate to say that this is a problem purely on the left. I think we have intolerance on the left and on the right,” said Hill.

“I traveled to college speaking circuits all the time in school, and the right boycotts, they write letters not to let me in,” he added. Despite this claim, there are no reports that any of his speaking engagements have actually been canceled due to protest.

When challenged whether his critics engage in the type of violence seen at Berkeley, Hill deflected by citing incidents that have occurred away from the campus. “They don’t always go to the college campus. They sometimes blow up abortion clinics; sometimes they burn down mosques; they sometimes shoot up churches,” he said.

“That’s not what we’re talking about, now you’re stretching,” Ferguson countered.

“What I’m saying is that both sides have extremists and respond to disagreement violently,” Hill hit back. “No, it’s not necessarily on college campuses although sometimes it is, and there have been right-wing riots on college campuses as well.”

“Where?” Ferguson responded. “Marc, tell me one example where conservatives on a campus have done this, one example.”

After failing to name an example of right-wing violence on campuses, Hill switched the conversation’s topic to President Trump’s threat of removing funding from UC Berkeley.