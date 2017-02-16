Third Arrest Made in Connection to Planned ‘Deploraball’ Acid Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Three arrests have now been made in connection to a planned acid attack on the “Deploraball” inauguration event that took place last month.

The planned attack on the “Deploraball” inauguration event involved setting off butyric acid bombs into the ventilation systems of the National Press Club, who hosted the event.

According to a local Washington D.C. news source, the activists who planned the attack were members of the the D.C. anti-fascist coalition, while court documents claim that “The plan was to ‘deploy Butyric acid near the air ducts and/or deploy bottles of Butyric acid on the floor in order to cause the ball attendees to evacuate the building as a result of the smell.'”

“Police said a member of the group had purchased a ticket for the event, planning to smuggle Butyric acid into the press club in a purse or container,” reported WTOP. “Scott Ryan Charney, 34, was arrested Jan. 19, hours before the DeploraBall for Trump supporters, held at the National Press Club. He is charged with conspiracy to commit assault, a misdemeanor.”

In an undercover Project Veritas video, Charney and two other men were caught discussing how to disrupt the DeploraBall with the acid attack, before being exposed and reported to police.

Paul “Luke” Kuhn was taken into custody after Charney’s arrest, while Colin Dunn, the third man, was also arrested recently.

The arrest of Dunn, who also purchased a ticket to the Deploraball event and can be seen in the viral Project Veritas video, was confirmed by law enforcement after inquiry.