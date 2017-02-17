Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Warns Against Turning Away from Globalization

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

(Reuters) — Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out a vision on Thursday of his company serving as a bulwark against rising isolationism, writing in a letter to users that the company’s platform could be the “social infrastructure” for the globe.

In a 5,700-word manifesto, Zuckerberg, founder of the world’s largest social network, quoted Abraham Lincoln, the U.S. president during the country’s 19th century Civil War known for his eloquence, and offered a philosophical sweep that was unusual for a business magnate.

Zuckerberg’s comments come at a time when many people and nations around the world are taking an increasingly inward view. U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to put “America first” in his inaugural address in January. That followed Britain’s decision last June to exit the European Union.

“Across the world there are people left behind by globalization, and movements for withdrawing from global connection,” Zuckerberg wrote, without naming specific movements.

