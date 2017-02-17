Image of Putin Snuggling a Pregnant Donald Trump Projected on New York Apple Store

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An image of Russian president Vladimir Putin caressing a pregnant Donald Trump was projected onto a New York Apple store on Tuesday evening as part of Valentine’s Day stunt by the dating app Hater.

The image, projected onto the Apple store in Chelsea, was accompanied by the message “Love Through Hate.” The app, which matches people according to their mutual hatreds, claims that over 200,000 of their user base hate Donald Trump.

Dating app celebrates Valentine's Day with a pregnant Trump cuddling Putin https://t.co/8u7N5sTaBm pic.twitter.com/1oMHtnR1ns — Mashable (@mashable) February 15, 2017

“There’s a lot of tension out there, regardless of which side you’re on, we’re just trying to make people laugh. Through humor, hate can turn into love,” Hater CEO Brendan Alper told Business Insider.

Two other separate projections also took place across New York, one on 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, and another in the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn.

