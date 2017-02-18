Skip to content

Leftists Melt Down on Twitter over MILO Appearance on Bill Maher

milo-maher-laughing

by Jack Hadfield18 Feb 20170

Breitbart Senior Editor MILO appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night, and leftists on Twitter were not happy about it.

“Bill Maher” trended on Twitter Saturday morning, with over 35 thousand tweets about the show, including many who were angry with Maher for inviting MILO on.

You can watch MILO’s full interview with Maher here.

