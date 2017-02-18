Leftists Melt Down on Twitter over MILO Appearance on Bill Maher

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart Senior Editor MILO appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night, and leftists on Twitter were not happy about it.

“Bill Maher” trended on Twitter Saturday morning, with over 35 thousand tweets about the show, including many who were angry with Maher for inviting MILO on.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

@billmaher @Joan_Rivers Love you Bill, but you gotta stop normalizing folks like Ann Coulter, Steve Bannon, Milo, et al… — Sara (@Hill4America) February 18, 2017

@billmaher @Joan_Rivers You're no longer on my watch list. That was the last straw. — #TheResistance (@ResistTilDeath) February 18, 2017

@billmaher @Joan_Rivers Liberals need to stop acting like this vile human being is worth the energy…feeds on getting a rise out of people. — Graeme Rodgers (@graemenrodgers) February 18, 2017

@billmaher nah, you need to stop giving a platform to someone who would have you thrown in a camp. — Noah Zucker (@noahlz) February 18, 2017

Bill Maher is just as much of a bigot as Milo can people please stop acting like he's some kind of hero — i miss my son (@JoseLothario) February 18, 2017

@billmaher Well Bill, you fucked up on this one. Milo does not deserve a national platform for his lies and hate. He should be deported! — Jo Blackwood (@joblackwood3) February 18, 2017

Maher said it was "not unreasonable" for Milo to doxx a trans woman to protect "women and children" in bathrooms. Fucking bigot. — Dan Arel (@danarel) February 18, 2017

This @billmaher laugh fest with a racist, misogynistic, transphobic, Islamaphobic troll was disgusting (& an unnecessary platform for Milo) https://t.co/uAk8sdI7cF — Waymon Hudson (@WaymonHudson) February 18, 2017

I knew Bill Maher was a coward and an idiot, but that Milo interview.. Yikes. — Morgan M Page (@morganmpage) February 18, 2017

Would the gay community blame me if I bash this so called dangerous faggot, Milo? — UnknownKnown (@XKnownXUnknownX) February 18, 2017

I'm watching Bill Maher & thinking "He's giving time to a nobody" He's making Milo more important than he is. This was how Trump got elected — Kelli Russell Agodon (@KelliAgodon) February 18, 2017

You can watch MILO’s full interview with Maher here.

Jack Hadfield is a student at the University of Warwick and a regular contributor to Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @ToryBastard_, on Gab @JH or email him at jack@yiannopoulos.net.