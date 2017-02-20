Microsoft CEO Claims Company Must Display ‘Enduring Values’ in Response to Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claimed that his company must display “enduring values” in response to President Trump’s administration.

According to USA Today, “Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says he understands the concept of America First, President Trump’s stated nationalist vision. That’s because in his global travels, Nadella meets many leaders who ask him how his company is helping their own interests.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“But the executive, born in India and a U.S. citizen, also said his company must display ‘enduring values’ anchored to the Constitution,” the report continued.

Nadella, who was one of the tech leaders present at the meeting with President Trump in December, added that Microsoft is “integrally tied” to “American values.”

“In this case, being an American company, our values are integrally tied to what I think are American values,” said Nadella. “And these enduring values are something that we’ll always stand for. Then we will evaluate any policy in any country through those values. And that’s kind of where we come from.”

In January, Nadella criticized President Trump’s executive order on the temporary suspension of immigration from select terror-affected countries.

“Today Brad Smith sent email to Microsoft employees. I want to highlight this piece in particular,” wrote Nadella on LinkedIn, before quoting an email criticizing the executive order. “As an immigrant and as a CEO, I’ve both experienced and seen the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, and for the world. We will continue to advocate on this important topic.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.