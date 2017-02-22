Report: European Data Protection Authorities Concerned About Windows 10

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“European Union data protection authorities” continue to have “privacy-related concerns” about Windows 10, according to Tech Crunch, despite the fact that Microsoft tweaked their operating system last year following similar concerns.

Tech Crunch reports: “Concerns have focused on the volume of data being gathered by default on Windows 10, and whether Microsoft obtains fully informed consent from users to collect and process their data.”

“The Working Party has significant concerns with some of the personal data collected and further processed by Microsoft within the Windows 10 operating system and specifically the default settings or apparent lack of control for a user to prevent collection or further processing of such data,” proclaimed the EU data protection watchdog group, known as the Article 29 Working Party.

“As a result the Working Party specifically requests further explanatory information from Microsoft, as data controller for this personal data, as to how the opt-outs, default settings and other available control mechanisms presented during the installation of Windows 10 operating system provide a valid legal basis for the processing of personal data under the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC,” it continued.