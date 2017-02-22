‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands’ – Open Beta Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Players can now pre-load the Ghost Recon Wildlands beta and begin playing February 23 to get a first look at the open-world third-person shooter.

The latest entry in Ubisoft’s long-running Ghost Recon franchise finds the Ghosts, “a legendary US Elite Special Operations team,” conducting a guerrilla war against drug cartels in “a living, reactive open-world environment where every individual choice you make has far reaching consequences.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The open beta will run from February 23-25 on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, and will allow players to explore two of the game world’s provinces, either playing in single-player or co-operatively.

Ghost Recon Wildlands launches March 7, 2017 on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.