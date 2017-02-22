Transgender Anti-SJW YouTuber Blaire White’s Facebook Ban Lifted Following Breitbart Inquiry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Blaire White, a transgender YouTuber and critic of cultural marxism, was hit with a 30-day ban on her Facebook page for “violating Facebook policies” but given no reason as to why the ban was implemented. However, after Breitbart News reached out to Facebook for comment, White’s ban was lifted.

White revealed her ban from Facebook through her Twitter account on Tuesday evening:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

I've been suspended from Facebook for a month, so don't expect to see me there. I can't stop accidentally doing wrongthink 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/sTHxWmLpPj — BLAIRE WHITE 💋 (@MsBlaireWhite) February 21, 2017

White told Breitbart News, “Facebook has repeatedly shown their dedication to censoring libertarian and conservative pages. They’ve also shown that their claim to want to protect minorities is disingenuous, as they have no problem booting minorities from their website if they have the wrong opinion.”

Facebook has previously temporarily suspended other anti-social justice figures for going against the mainstream leftist narrative. Libertarian commentator Lauren Southern was also suspended for 30 days for questioning the ban of another Trump supporter.

After reaching out to Facebook for comment on the situation, a representative stated that “this was a mistake. Her account should be restored and she should be able to use it normally.”

Many other pages and people have had their permanent bans or suspensions lifted following Breitbart reporting; most recently, the popular comedy page Polandball, which faced permanent deletion, was reinstated after Breitbart coverage.

Jack Hadfield is a student at the University of Warwick and a regular contributor to Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @ToryBastard_ or on Gab @JH.