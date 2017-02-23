CNN LEAKS – VP Griffiths: Journalists Should ‘Aid the Afflicted and Afflict the Comfortable’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In audio recordings released by Project Veritas, CNN Vice President and Senior Editorial Director Richard Griffiths was caught claiming that the role of the journalist is to “aid the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”

“If we are journalists, what is our role as a journalist? What is the fundamental role as a journalist, for us to do?” remarked Griffiths in one of the recordings. “Tell a story. Tell what’s going on. There’s a secondary corollary to that, right? Aid the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. To a degree, right?”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Is that not part of the traditional role of a journalist? It’s actually one of the things I can be most proud of as a journalist,” he continued. “You know we try to show the ugly side of humanity so we can do something about it. It’s hard, very hard.”

The released tapes also reveal CNN’s “misrepresentation of polling data” and the news outlet’s disdain for conservative media.

119 hours of audio data have so far been released with over 100 more hours reportedly to come.

Recorded in 2009 at CNN’s Atlanta HQ, the audio clips feature numerous employees including Joe Sterling, Arthur Brice, and Nicky Robertson.

Project Veritas made a call for leaked information, offering $10,000 to anyone else “that exposes media malfeasance.”

“Project Veritas is determined to expose malfeasance, corruption and wrongdoing,” declared Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe. “We want to become a destination where citizen journalists can come forward, work with us and make a real impact. That’s why today, we’re announcing a $10,000 award for anyone that comes forward with legally obtained materials exposing media malfeasance. If you have hidden audio recordings, video tapes or documents inside of a news room or media institution–and the material is good enough–I will pay you $10,000.”

In a comment to Breitbart Tech, O’Keefe spoke of his concern at the growing leftist bias of social media companies and warned that Project Veritas would investigate them too.

“Yes we know about it, we’re concerned about it, we’re fighting it,” said O’Keefe. “[CNN Leaks] is the first in a long effort to target and expose abuse within the media, and that includes social media… Who knows? Maybe we have someone inside with a camera right now, recording everything.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.