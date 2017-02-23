YouTube Livestream of Pregnant Giraffe Pulled Down After Flagged for ‘Pornographic Content’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A livestream of a pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY, has been removed from YouTube after being flagged for “pornographic content.”

April the giraffe is 15-years old and is currently pregnant with a calf — park officials say that she could give birth at any time. In order to share this moment with the world, they set up a livestream on YouTube for people to watch. 20-30 million views were recorded in a little over 12 hours.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Unfortunately, the stream was pulled from the park’s YouTube channel for violating their “sexual content” guidelines.

“For the millions of you that have been tuning in to take witness to this educational experience, a live giraffe birth, there are a handful of extremists and animal rights activists that may not agree with us, and that’s okay, but have unfortunately reported our YouTube cam as sexually explicit or nude content, which has made for its removal,” park officials claimed in a Facebook Live video.

Confused viewers questioned the logic of taking the livestream down. YouTube’s guidelines state that “sexually explicit content like pornography is not allowed. Videos containing fetish content will be removed or age-restricted depending on the severity of the act in question. In most cases, violent, graphic, or humiliating fetishes are not allowed to be shown on YouTube.” One viewer asked if this meant that “the animals in the zoo had to be wearing clothes.”

Jack Hadfield is a student at the University of Warwick and a regular contributor to Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @ToryBastard_ or on Gab @JH.