Go-Kart Company Sued by Nintendo for Using Mario Kart Brand

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Nintendo isn’t particularly happy about seeing unlicensed recreations of its characters speeding around on public roads and has decided to sue a go-kart company for infringing upon its intellectual property.

A Japanese company by the name of Marika Co. lets customers rent “public road” go-karts that bear a distinct resemblance to a certain blue-overalled plumber and his friends.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

It looks like a pretty open-and-shut case. The go-kart rental service provides Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad costumes to its customers. There isn’t even any effort to differentiate the costumes from Nintendo’s legally owned characters.

And if that wasn’t galling enough, Nintendo thinks it’s pretty clear that “Marika” is meant as an abbreviation of “Mario Kart.” Even “Nintondo” puts in more effort when ripping off Nintendo’s games.

There has been no official response to Nintendo’s claim.