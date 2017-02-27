Lily Allen’s Twitter Asks Followers to Dox Woman Who Criticized Pop Singer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A request was made on pop star Lily Allen’s Twitter account for her 6 million followers to help “find out the true identity” of a woman who questioned details of Allen’s account of her son’s death.

Allen claimed on Twitter that she suffered from PTSD relating to the death of her first son. Allen claimed that her stillborn child was left partially inside her for over 10 hours during the birthing process.

@Lumix_Trident @Ged_2345 when I lay in a hospital bed with my deceased son stuck between my legs halfway out of my body for 10 hours. — Lily (@lilyallen) February 25, 2017

One Twitter user questioned Allen’s portrayal of events:

@lilyallen @Ged_2345 are you saying that a British hospital left you, with a dead baby 'stuck between your legs' for 10 hours? Liar! — Lis (@lisaj21_x) February 25, 2017

Shortly after this, Allen claimed that an unknown man named “Dennis” would be taking control of her account although many Twitter users questioned whether or not Allen was still operating the account.

Hi , I'm Dennis,I'll be looking after lily's twitter for a while.I can only communicate in gif form,and I'm going on a hate blocking spree. — Lily (@lilyallen) February 25, 2017

Allen received several antagonistic and trollish remarks in reply to her tweets about PTSD, but for some reason “Dennis” used Allen’s account to target the user who questioned Allen’s version of events relating to her son’s death, posting a picture of the user and asking for Allen’s fans to reveal her identity.

Someone called Dennis who is apparently running Lily Allen's feed just asked her millions of followers to help dox someone. Classy. pic.twitter.com/aAu7ewttL3 — DatNoFact (@datnofact) February 26, 2017

When asked to remove the photo and request for information, Allen’s account allegedly replied that the user must first publicly apologize for the comments directed towards Allen:

Users across Twitter quickly called out Allen for requesting the personal info of the Twitter user, an act often known as “doxing”.

#BanLilyAllen The person running her account, "Dennis" literally just tried to dox somebody for disagreeing with him#LilyAllen — Rika Furude (@Hellstorm901) February 26, 2017

@lilyallen People who DOX people online will go to prison, not to mention the giant amounts of money they will lose in lawsuits. — Nybling (@Ayre_1660) February 27, 2017

@IMSpardagus @andrewspoooner @GrahamNickson I agree. @lilyallen should have been banned from Twitter for telling followers to dox a woman. — Loula Belle (@loulabelleaus) February 27, 2017

Twitter has not responded to a request for comment at this time.