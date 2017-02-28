After Public Shaming, Company Disavows Comments by Woman Who Told White House Staffer to Die ‘Slowly, Painfully’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Medical company Medtronic disavowed one of their employee’s comments after they were called out by White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino on Facebook for her wishing him a slow and painful death.

“Hi! You’re a moron!! Your president is a moron and you’re going to burn in hell. I hope you die slowly. I hope you die painfully. Just die already. K?” the woman wrote in a series of private messages to Scavino. “K. Have a nice day. God bless. Jesus loves you. I hope you’ve cancelled your account by now.”

Scavino posted a screenshot of the messages in a public Facebook post, branding the woman “troll of the month.” He proceeded to post her full name, the name of her employer, and the employer’s phone number, saying he was “hoping that doesn’t represent the views” of her employer.

After users swarmed Medtronic’s Facebook page in response, the medical company declared in a comment, “Medtronic is aware of this incident.”

“The comments of a single individual do not reflect the views of the company,” they continued.

The woman has since deleted her account.