Report: Online Dating Lowers People’s Standards

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Using online dating services can lead to the lowering of the user’s standards, according to a recent university report.

The report was based on a survey by the Queensland University of Technology, who used data from over 41,000 participants between the ages of 18 and 80 that were using the Australian dating site RSVP.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“We looked at whether or not people actually contact people who match what they say is their ideal partner in their profile, and our findings show they don’t,” said Queensland University of Technology behavioral economist Stephen Whyte. “Stating a preference for what you are looking for appears to have little to no bearing on the characteristics of people you actually contact.”

“Disclosure of ‘ideal’ partner preferences is a widely offered and commonly-used option for people creating a profile on online dating websites, but whether it’s effective or useful in helping people find that special someone is unclear,” he continued. “This study provides quite unique findings in that people may state a preference for an ideal partner but they are more than happy to initiate contact with potential love interests that bear no resemblance whatsoever to that ‘Mr or Mrs Perfect’ they initially think they prefer over all others.”

“As Internet and cyber dating continues to grow at a rapid rate further research is required into the decision-making process and the links between stated preferences and actual choice,” Whyte concluded. “Our study reviewed the interactions of people whose ages ranged from millennials to octogenarians, which in itself demonstrates how widespread online dating is and how it is changing traditional ways in which people find potential love interests.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.