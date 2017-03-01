President Trump’s State of the Union Address Most Tweeted About in History

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Trump’s address to congress on Tuesday was the most tweeted of its kind in history, with over 3 million posts made about the speech.

The previous record was held by President Obama, whose 2015 address accumulated 2.6 million tweets.

According to USA Today, “the top-tweeted moment was when Trump called on Congress ‘to repeal and replace Obamacare.’ Second was, ‘We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens’ — the widow of fallen Navy SEAL William ‘Ryan’ Owens — and the third was ‘We all bleed the same blood. We all salute the same flag. And we are all made by the same God.'”

One of President Trump’s posts on Twitter, which quoted a section of the speech, was also the most retweeted post of the evening.

We are one people, with one destiny. We all bleed the same blood. We all salute the same flag. And we are all made by the same God. — President Trump (@POTUS) March 1, 2017

On election night last November, a record 75 million posts were made on Twitter.

