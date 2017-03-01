Uber CEO Apologizes After Caught on Camera Arguing with Company Driver

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick claims it is time for him to “grow up,” following an incident which saw him arguing with an Uber driver who had complained about pay.

“Bloomberg on Tuesday published a video of Kalanick, a co-founder of the company, arguing with a driver who tells him that rates have been cut and he has lost money,” reported Reuters. “The 40-year-old Kalanick responds angrily that some people don’t take responsibility for their own actions.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In the video, “The driver in a dash cam tells Kalanick, a passenger, that ‘people are not trusting you anymore,’ and complains that rates for drivers have fallen,” before the Uber CEO responds to the driver, claiming, “Some people don’t like to take responsibility for their own shit. They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!”

“It’s clear this video is a reflection of me – and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up,” declared Kalanick in a statement. “This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.”

In January, left-wing activists started a boycott against Uber after the company lowered fairs in response to a protest by taxi drivers against President Trump’s immigration executive order.

Uber attempted to remedy the situation by releasing their own statement against President Trump’s temporary suspension of immigration from certain countries but was still repeatedly attacked by protesters who were not satisfied by the company’s response.

Just a few days later, Kalanick left President Trump’s advisory panel.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.