Watch: Berkeley Student Destroys College Republicans Sign, Discards in Trash

A student at UC Berkeley was caught on camera this week destroying a College Republicans’ placard and then discarding it in a nearby trash can.

After being confronted by a member of the Berkeley College Republicans the student claimed that his decision to destroy the club’s sign was justified. “You’re supporting violence by supporting Trump,” he argued.

The sign, which was handpainted onto plywood, was broken into pieces by the student so that it could fit into Berkeley’s environmentally-friendly waste cans.

The incident was reported to the University of California Police Department.

