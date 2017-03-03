World’s First ‘Smart Condom’ Tracks Speed, Calories Burned During Sex

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The self-described “world’s first smart condom,” i.Con, allows users to track their speed, velocity, and caloric burn during sexual intercourse.

“Have you ever wondered how many calories you’re burning during intercourse?” asks i.Con on their product page. “How many thrusts? Speed of your thrusts? The duration of your sessions? Frequency? How many different positions you use in the period of a week, month or year? Ever wondered how you stack up to other people from around the world?”

“Welcome to the future of wearable technology in the bedroom. Welcome to i.Con,” their advertising copy continues. “Utilizing a Nano-chip and sensors, i.Con will measure and remember a number of different variables during your sessions. Once your session is completed, you will then be able to use the i.Con app to download your recent data which is paired to the device using Bluetooth technology. Once you have downloaded your data, the i.Con will automatically clear its memory, making way for your next session. It’s extremely simple to use.”

The “smart condom,” however, isn’t a condom. According to the product page, “it’s a ring that will sit over a condom at the base, which you can use over and over again.”

The page goes on to claim that i.Con “will record”:

– Calories burnt during sexual intercourse – Speed of thrusts – Total number of thrusts – Frequency of sessions – Total duration of sessions – Average velocity of thrusts – Girth measurement – Different positions used (currently BETA testing – will have more info in a release coming soon) – Average skin temperature

i.Con is currently only available to pre-order in the UK and will retail at £59.99.

The product will reportedly be released at some point during 2017, though the exact date is currently unknown.

