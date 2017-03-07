‘Battlefield 1’ – ‘They Shall Not Pass’ Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“They Shall Not Pass” is the first expansion for EA and DICE’s World War I 1st-person shooter, Battlefield 1.

The expansion adds the French army to the game’s multiplayer, along with new maps, weapons, vehicles, and a brand new game mode, Frontlines.

“Experience a mix of Conquest and Rush as you fight for chained control points in a tug-of-war frontline,” DICE explains about the new Frontlines mode. “Both teams fight for one flag at a time and when this objective is captured the action moves on to the next. Capture the enemy’s HQ control point and the game turns into a Rush-style section where telegraph posts need to be attacked or defended.”

They Shall Not Pass will be available to Battlefield 1 Premium Pass owners on March 14.