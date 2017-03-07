‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands’ – Launch Trailer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Take on the Santa Blanca Cartel as elite special forces operators in the Wildlands of Bolivia in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Developed by Ubisoft Paris, Wildlands brings the tactical action of the Ghost Recon series into a massive open world, where players can either team up cooperatively or play solo as they fight to dismantle the narco-state created by a brutal cartel. “Journey through Ubisoft’s largest action-adventure open world and discover the diverse landscapes of the most beautiful (and dangerous) place on Earth, from the arid mountains to the lush jungles,” Ubisoft declares. “Explore Bolivia on and off road, in the air, on land, and at sea with over 60 different vehicles.”

Wildlands features a Faction Influence System, where the player’s actions will impact the game world around them: “Turn each dangerous situation into an advantage by seizing control of the cartel’s traffic patterns, patrols, and movements.”

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is available now for Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.