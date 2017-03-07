WikiLeaks: CIA Hackers Want to Take Control of Your Car

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

From WikiLeaks’ press release:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

As of October 2014 the CIA was also looking at infecting the vehicle control systems used by modern cars and trucks. The purpose of such control is not specified, but it would permit the CIA to engage in nearly undetectable assassinations.

CIA meeting notes from 2014 show that the agency’s Embedded Devices Branch (EDB) was looking at “vehicle systems (e.g VSEP)” as a “potential mission area.”

This appears to have been part of a wider effort on the part of the CIA to take control of the “internet things” — a term used in the technology community to refer to the growing connectivity of physical devices through the internet.

The meeting notes specifically notes “the internet of things” as another potential EDB mission area.

The CIA has also successfully breached Samsung’s Smart TVs, and now has the ability to covertly switch on the Smart TVs’ microphones to monitor nearby audio, even when the devices are switched off.

That Samsung smart TV? The CIA can turn the mic on and listen to everything you say #vault7 #1984rebooted pic.twitter.com/CAm1E2TgxV — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 7, 2017

Much of this vast hacking power is now in the hands of third parties as well as the CIA. According to the WikiLeaks, dump, the CIA has lost control of much of its hacking arsenal to unknown parties, after the cyber-weapons were “circulated among former U.S government hackers and contractors in an unauthorized manner.”

You can follow Allum Bokhari on Twitter and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions to abokhari@breitbart.com.