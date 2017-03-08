Apple Claims Many Leaked iPhone Vulnerabilities Have Been Fixed

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following the leak of multiple exploits reportedly used by the CIA to infiltrate iPhones, Apple has claimed that many of the exploits have been patched.

Speaking to TechCrunch, Apple stated their commitment to the digital safety of their customers saying,

Apple is deeply committed to safeguarding our customers’ privacy and security. The technology built into today’s iPhone represents the best data security available to consumers, and we’re constantly working to keep it that way. Our products and software are designed to quickly get security updates into the hands of our customers, with nearly 80 percent of users running the latest version of our operating system. While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities. We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security updates.

According to Apple, the company believes that the latest version of the iOS operating system has patched many of the exploits supposedly used by the CIA. Apple has urged their users to update to the latest version of iOS to ensure the security of their mobile device.

The Intercept reported in 2015 that the CIA had worked on developing new hacking methods to infiltrate Apple devices. Matthew Green, a cryptography expert at Johns Hopkins University’s Information Security Institute, told The Intercept, “If U.S. products are OK to target, that’s news to me. Tearing apart the products of U.S. manufacturers and potentially putting backdoors in software distributed by unknowing developers all seems to be going a bit beyond ‘targeting bad guys.’ It may be a means to an end, but it’s a hell of a means.”

