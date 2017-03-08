‘Middle-Earth: Shadow of War’ – Gameplay Reveal and Walkthrough

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Get a first look at Middle-Earth: Shadow of War‘s gameplay, the upcoming sequel to 2014’s award-winning Shadow of Mordor.

Developer Monolith is expanding the Nemesis System from the first game that caused enemies to remember past encounters with the player and change as a result. Now, orcs recruited to your army will be affected by the system as well, which looks to round them out into unique ally characters with their own skills, attributes, and personalities. “Your followers can create entirely new stories of loyalty, betrayal, rivalry, and even friendship,” the video explains.

Shadow of War also adds Nemesis Fortresses, “where players must utilize different strategies to conquer dynamic strongholds and forge their personalized Orc army.” In the walkthrough, the assault on one such fortress plays out, moving from the initial assault on the strongholds outer walls to intense fights and sneaking through the enemy keep before culminating in a massive boss fight against the fortress’s champion.

“The Nemesis System means that every element of this mission was dynamic and unique. No two players of the game will experience the same story,” the video claims.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War comes to Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC on August 22, 2017.