Peter Thiel: Globalization is Over, ‘It Feels so Dated’

Billionaire tech entrepreneur and adviser to President Trump, Peter Thiel, declared globalization to be over on Tuesday, claiming it’s “so 2005, it feels so dated.”

“I’m naturally inclined to think of it in those terms,” said Thiel on the topic of how Trump’s victory showed the American people’s dissatisfaction with globalization. “There’s something around globalization that’s not been working that well.”

“The internet was designed to survive a nuclear war, but even so, I think there are a lot of regulatory challenges that Silicon Valley will be facing from Western Europe and elsewhere in the years ahead,” he continued. “There’s a technological determinism story you can tell where this is the future and China will eventually buckle under and cave and eventually adopt all of these things. But then you might wonder, maybe this doesn’t happen at all, and maybe it’s possible for the internet to actually fragment and not to have this historical necessity to it.”

According to CNBC, Thiel added that “No one in their right mind would start an organization with the word ‘global’ in its title today,” before claiming “That’s so 2005, it feels so dated.”

“A decade ago, this was a group of people who were running the world, and now, it’s just a group of people who messed up the world,” concluded Thiel. “I’m not sure this is a good thing, but it is a fact that maybe politics is becoming more important, it’s becoming more intense, the range of outcomes is becoming greater, and that we’re in a world in which there’s a bull market in politics that’s getting started.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.