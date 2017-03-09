WikiLeaks: ‘Just 1% Of Vault 7 Has Been Released So Far’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WikiLeaks stated yesterday that only one percent of the CIA material leaked to the organization has been published so far.

A tweet posted from the verified WikiLeaks Twitter account on Wednesday stated, “WikiLeaks has released less than 1% of its # Vault7 series in its part one publication yesterday ‘Year Zero’.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

WikiLeaks has released less than 1% of its #Vault7 series in its part one publication yesterday 'Year Zero'. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 8, 2017

Given the information found in the leaks so far, such as claims that the CIA has “lost control” of their hacking arsenal and had hoarded “zero day exploits” directly breaching commitments made by the Obama administration, many are speculating on what revelations could be on the way.

WikiLeaks has made multiple tweets since the leak of Vault 7, including a comedic video ridiculing Former CIA and NSA director Michael Hayden.

WikiLeaks also held a live press conference which can be found here:

WikiLeaks press conference on CIA/Vault7/YearZero high quality audio recording https://t.co/0IWnASWjEm See also: https://t.co/IULwnaIW1d — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 9, 2017