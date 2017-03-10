‘Homefront: The Revolution’ Spring Update: Multiplayer Goes Free-to-Play, Last Expansion Released

The Spring Update for Homefront: The Revolution offers gamers who haven’t bought the game a huge free trial while bringing improvements to existing players and the “Beyond the Walls” expansion for Season Pass holders.

With the latest update, players on Xbox One and Playstation 4 who don’t own Homefront: The Revolution can now play the game’s online cooperative mode for free, with no micro-transactions. A free single-player trial allows gamers to play through the entire first Red Zone, “which totals up to 4 hours of gameplay,” of developer Dambuster Studio’s open-world shooter.

For Season Pass holders, the final single-player expansion, “Beyond the Walls,” is now available, “set in a new rural environment beyond the walls of Philadelphia that feels much more similar to the original Homefront’s setting.” Players must lead resistance fighter Ethan Brady out of Philadelphia into rural Pennsylvania to “make contact with NATO and discover their daring plan to defeat the KPA once and for all.”