Report: Advertisers Favoring Facebook Over Twitter at ‘Increasing Rate’

Advertisers are favoring Facebook over Twitter at an “increasing rate,” as the latter continues to fall in value, according to Investopedia.

“According to William Blair analyst Ralph Schackart, who along with his team of research analysts met with advertising executives and ad buyers, they found Facebook is the leader when it comes to advertising spending, backing the analysts’ bullish stance on Facebook and its stock,” reported the financial news site. “Some of the ad buyers the analyst met with include an executive that buys ads for Facebook and other digital platforms and the head of social media and the video head for ad spending at a digital advertising agency, reported Barron’s.”

“Schackart said his agency plans to increase advertising on social about 20% this year compared to last year while his clients plan to increase their spending on Facebook by 35%,” they continued, adding that by comparison, “Advertising spending on Twitter, is expected to drop 20% to 30% with some of that going to Facebook.”

The reason, according to Investopedia, is that Facebook is allegedly “the leader for both video and ads.”

In May 2016, Twitter’s stock fell to an all-time-low. Things haven’t improved since then, with analysts making grave predictions following their most recent earnings release. To add insult to injury, a Chinese Twitter clone is about to surpass the platform in the important monthly active users statistic.

Instead of remedying allegations of censorship towards conservative, libertarian, and pro-free speech users, Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey recently introduced a new wave of features to combat the loose term of “abuse and harassment,” an act which many users claim will further dampen and censor their voices.

