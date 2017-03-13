Former CIA Director Blames Millennials For WikiLeaks Documents

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Michael Hayden, the former director of the CIA, has claimed that millennials are more likely to leak information due to “cultural differences.”

“I don’t mean to judge them at all, but this group of millennials and related groups simply have different understandings of the words loyalty, secrecy, and transparency than certainly my generation did,” said Hayden speaking to the BBC. “So we bring these folks into the agency – good Americans, all, I assume – but culturally they have different instincts than the people who made the decision to hire them.”

Hayden continued, “We may be running into this different cultural approach that we saw with Chelsea Manning, with Edward Snowden and now, perhaps, with a third actor.”

The source of WikiLeaks information has yet to be revealed, but the whistleblower service has hinted at where they may have received the leaks from. “The archive appears to have been circulated among former US government hackers and contractors in an unauthorized manner, one of whom has provided WikiLeaks with portions of the archive,” WikiLeaks said in a statement.