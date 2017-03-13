Former CIA Director Blames Millennials For WikiLeaks Documents

Michael Hayden, the former director of the CIA, has claimed that millennials are more likely to leak information due to “cultural differences.”
Speaking to the BBC following the publishing of WikiLeaks Vault 7 documents, former CIA director Michael Hayden stated that he believes millennials employed by the American security services are likely to leak classified information due to “cultural differences.”
“I don’t mean to judge them at all, but this group of millennials and related groups simply have different understandings of the words loyalty, secrecy, and transparency than certainly my generation did,” said Hayden speaking to the BBC. “So we bring these folks into the agency – good Americans, all, I assume – but culturally they have different instincts than the people who made the decision to hire them.”
Hayden continued, “We may be running into this different cultural approach that we saw with Chelsea Manning, with Edward Snowden and now, perhaps, with a third actor.”
Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.