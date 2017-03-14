I Am Not a Robot: Google Discontinues the CAPTCHA

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Google has discontinued its use of the traditional CAPTCHA verification feature.

The feature, which has repeatedly asked users to prove their humanness over the past decade, has finally been replaced with more advanced technology to invisibly detect robots seeking to spam or infiltrate a system.

“For years, Captcha served as the primary way of telling humans and robots apart on the internet,” explained The Independent on Monday. “It made sure that the person looking to access a website was actually a human being – ensuring that robots couldn’t be used to send spam or flood a website with requests, for instance.”

“But over time, robots have gradually become too clever for the often simple tests – which early on required people to transcribe hard-to-read text. With that, the technologies have become more complex, too,” they continued. “Google now says that its Captcha technology has become so clever that it doesn’t even need to interact with humans at all. Instead, it can tell straight away whether it is dealing with a robot – and if it thinks it isn’t, it will just let people straight through.”

CAPTCHA stands for Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart, and was first introduced in the late 90’s, according to The Independent.

“Since the launch of No CAPTCHA reCAPTCHA, millions of internet users have been able to attest they are human with just a single click,” declared Google in their replacement announcement. “Now we’re taking it a step further and making it invisible. Human users will be let through without seeing the ‘I’m not a robot’ checkbox, while suspicious ones and bots still have to solve the challenges.”

