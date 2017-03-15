Report: 82% of Children in ‘Netflix-Only’ Homes Don’t Know What Commercials Are

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

82% of children in “Netflix-only” homes don’t know what television commercials are, while 38% of those in houses with a television are also unaware of the word, according to a survey.

The survey also revealed that most parents had a positive opinion about their children avoiding commercials altogether, with one noting that they only let their child watch programs on television that have minimal advertising.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“It’s nice being able to leave the TV on for the kids and know they’re not being overwhelmed by ads,” said one parent in a “Netflix-only” home.

“Our two young daughters have probably seen fewer than 10 commercials in their lives, we pretty much only stream kids shows on Netflix and Hulu,” added another.

Even families with an active television service in the home attempted to steer their children away from adverts, according to the survey.

“We only let the kids watch PBS which doesn’t really have much advertising during children’s programming, but we do also enjoy Netflix and other streaming services with ‘kids’ sections,” claimed one parent, while another said, “I think my kids like the ads, which I know sounds terrible, but they love watching toy commercials on YouTube on the iPad, go figure.”

According to Exstreamist, “One reader even noted how when they were visiting some friends and the kids were watching TV on broadcast channels, one of their young daughters started crying when her favorite show was interrupted mid-episode by an ad for the latest and greatest toy or sugary cereal.”

“Having grown up in a Netflix-only home, they think this might be the first time she had even seen a commercial at the age of six,” they continued.

In August, it was reported that Netflix and other streaming services saved children from over 150 hours of commercials per year.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.