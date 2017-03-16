Julian Assange ‘Enjoying’ Being One of Twitters’ ‘Deplorables’ After Site Refuses to Verify Account

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Twitter refuses to verify the official account of WikiLeaks’ founder and editor Julian Assange, despite his accumulation of over 100,000 followers.

“This is absurd,” Assange tweeted on Wednesday, along with a screenshot of Twitter’s verification rejection. “We’ve been trying to verify this account since early October.”

Assange criticized Twitter’s verification standards, adding, “Twitter has binary class system with proximity to power represented by ‘blue tick’ insignia. I am enjoying being one of its deplorables.”

Twitter has binary class system with proximity to power represented by 'blue tick' insignia. I am enjoying being one of its deplorables. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) March 15, 2017

As explained by Mashable, “Twitter typically verifies celebrities and accounts ‘determined to be of public interest’ with a tick,” letting users know that it is the real account of the individual or company.

Though WikiLeaks’ account is verified, Assange has been repeatedly denied a verification badge on his own account of over 113,000 followers.

Breitbart Tech has reached out to Twitter for comment.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.