Nintendo Claims ‘No Widespread Technical Problems’ with Switch Despite Complaints

Contrary to consumer reports, Nintendo claims that Nintendo Switch issues are not widespread and fall in line with past hardware launches.

In a statement sent to Forbes contributor Ollie Barder, Nintendo claims the Switch has “no widespread technical problems” and “all issues are being handled promptly.” This specifically includes problems with the Bluetooth connection in the left Joy-Con controller.

Nintendo said that the number of connection issues “is not significant” and that the “total number of repair or replacement requests for Nintendo Switch, including for Joy-Con, is consistent with what we’ve seen for any new hardware Nintendo has launched.”

The company also stressed that it was “common with any new innovative consumer technology for consumers to have questions, and Nintendo Switch is no exception.” They pointed to their online consumer support site for any questions related to the hardware, and “encourage [customers] to contact Nintendo’s Consumer Service team” with any issues.

While it’s good to see Nintendo respond to consumer concerns, so far their statements are pretty par for the corporate course. Despite launch issues on multiple fronts, their focus is on keeping the perception of their brand strong in hopes of continuing the success they’ve had so far with the new console’s launch.

The next months of the Switch’s life will be pivotal, and the way Nintendo handles its customers’ problems may very well define the ultimate success or failure of the company’s hybrid console experiment.

