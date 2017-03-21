Shaun King is Really Mad About President Trump’s First Budget

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

To save you the torture of reading it, I’ve gone through it line by line and picked out the most wild-eyed rhetoric and outrageous claims.

King begins by blaming everything on White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, possibly a bigger boogeyman for the left than the President himself.

“I’m a Leninist. Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal, too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.” These are the words uttered by White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. When someone tells you who they are — believe them.

“If someone tells you who they are, believe them?” I’m sure Shaun King would like us to, given that he’s spent much of his professional career dodging uncomfortable questions about his true ethnicity, and continues to claim his father was black, despite the fact that he has never met him and has never released the results of a DNA test to the public.

Bannon, who was the CEO of Trump’s campaign and is now widely seen as a mix between being his puppet-master and even a co-President

An image created and sustained by the media, with virtually no basis in reality. It’s almost as if the media were so desperate for the return of “co-president” Clinton that they fabricated a stand-in.

It is, unequivocally, the most cruel, destructive, dangerous and inhumane federal budget ever released by an American President.

By a Republican president. You can rest assured that King would be singing a different tune if this were an Obama budget.

At first, I aimed to write about it soon after it was released, but it honestly took me an additional 24 hours to wrap my mind around what we had seen.

Translation: I am lazy and can’t finish my articles on time.

Trump’s budget completely eliminates 19 federal agencies — including funding for PBS, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Humanities. It cuts funding for Meals on Wheels. Who the hell cuts funding for Meals on Wheels?

Translation: I can’t defend budget cuts to government-funded leftist propaganda, so I’ll focus on an entirely unrelated service to tug on heartstrings and hope people won’t notice (or highlight in bold!) the first three things I mentioned.

It also eliminates funding for 49 National Historic Sites. What are they supposed to do without this funding?

Collect donations, just like Meals on Wheels does? (Donations have actually spiked since the budget announcement) Perhaps a progressive billionaire could help, instead of ploughing millions into socially destabilizing hate-groups like Black Lives Matter.

Trump aims to drastically slash the budget of the Environmental Protection Agency by 31%

Oh no! Fewer energy-saving lightbulbs??

The 29% budget cut to the State Department completely eliminates many peacekeeping missions and cultural exchange programs.

Peacekeeping in the Obama era was so effective, it gave rise to ISIS. It clearly deserves those funds!

Even the NYPD is outraged by the budget, which would cut millions upon millions of dollars from the department’s efforts to fight terrorism.

Finally! The first reasonable concern in King’s piece.

The Defense Department increase in Trump’s budget was a staggering $54,000,000,000. I added the zeroes for effect — that’s $54 billion. Our nation already spends more on defense than most of the developed nations of the world combined. This increase is simply absurd and unnecessary.

So, according to Shaun King, cutting funds to fight terrorism is bad, but increasing funds to fight terrorism is … Also bad? It’s almost as if King is a knee-jerk leftist who automatically condemns anything Trump does!

I will concede that $54 billion is a big number. Much bigger than the $240,000 in missing Haiti donation funds that Shaun King managed, and is still unaccounted for.

In short, King believes the Trump budget to be a more questionable document than his own birth certificate. Breitbart readers can of course decide for themselves if the rhetoric matches the reality.

You can follow Allum Bokhari on Twitter and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions to abokhari@breitbart.com.