‘Titanfall 2’ – Colony Reborn Gameplay Trailer

The latest free content update for Titanfall 2 brings a new map, weapon, and more customization options for players.

Fan-favorite map Colony from the original Titanfall is getting a makeover for the sequel. Developer Respawn Entertainment notes: “Mix in all of the new tacticals & Titans from Titanfall 2, and Pilots & Titans will have to keep their wits about them to survive in this tightly-packed idyllic village of back alleys, blind corners and exposed rooftops.”

Players will also gain access to the R-101 assault rifle and a new execution featuring Titanfall 2‘s grappling hook for free. New prime versions of the game’s Legion and Northstar Titans featuring new chassis and executions will also be available to purchase separately, as well as new player banners, patches, camos, and Titan noseart and warpaints to customize their appearance.

Finally, Respawn will be providing a free weekend for new players to try out Titanfall 2 for themselves starting March 30 and running through April 3.

The Colony Reborn update launches March 30.