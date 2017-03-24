Instagram Will Start Blurring ‘Sensitive’ Posts as Part of ‘Kindness’ Campaign

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In a Thursday blog post titled “Fostering a Safer, Kinder Community,” Instagram announced their plans to add blurring to “sensitive” posts on the platform.

“Last September, we made a commitment to the community to keep Instagram a safe place for everyone and built tools to safeguard self-expression on our platform,” wrote Instagram in the blog post. “This year we will continue to act on that commitment and also focus on fostering kindness.”

“As part of our goal to build a safe environment, we also have some updates to announce. Soon you may notice a screen over sensitive photos and videos when you scroll through your feed or visit a profile,” the company explained. “While these posts don’t violate our guidelines, someone in the community has reported them and our review team has confirmed they are sensitive. This change means you are less likely to have surprising or unwanted experiences in the app. If you’d like to see a post that is covered with a screen, simply tap to reveal the photo or video.”

As part of their “kindness” campaign, Instagram will also be hosting InstaMeet 15, where users will be able to meet in person and “spread kindness.”

“On March 25 and 26, tens of thousands of Instagrammers all over the world will come together for Worldwide InstaMeet 15 to share their stories and spread kindness in the world,” Instagram announced. “You can find an InstaMeet near you or spread kindness by leaving an encouraging comment, giving an inspiring person a like or sharing a message of support with a friend.”

Instagram have also developed a new site where users can find out details on how to keep “safe” online, block people, and learn about comment controls.

The site has also introduced two-factor authentication as an extra security feature for users.

“Our teams are focused on making Instagram a kind, welcoming place for everyone, and we’re just getting started,” the company concluded in their post.

