Twitter Erupts with Trump Truck Memes Following Photo-Op

Twitter erupted with memes of President Trump sitting in a stationary truck following a photo-op on Thursday.

As reported by The Washington Post, “President Trump climbed into a big rig driver’s seat,” on Thursday and made a variety of faces while pretending to drive it.

“In the photos, he appeared to be having the time of his life. In one, he appeared to be screaming while clutching the steering wheel, as if speeding down a highway at breakneck speed. Another showed him clenching both hands into triumphant fists,” they explained. “A third showed him wearing an ‘I ♥ TRUCKS’ pin.”

Several memes satirizing the photos were made by the internet shortly after.

*plays GTA once* pic.twitter.com/cZDvjbXN8t — jeff in real life (@thecultureofme) March 23, 2017

Find you someone who loves you as much as Trump loves sitting in that truck. pic.twitter.com/focagjLubZ — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) March 23, 2017

"Mercy sakes alive, looks like we got us a convoy." https://t.co/C25Xg7aOsK pic.twitter.com/TUbHFZ87jk — Jonathan Evans (@MrJonathanEvans) March 23, 2017

"For the good old American life: For the money, for the glory, and for the fun… mostly for the money." #trump #truck pic.twitter.com/cTF6NGQyCV — Cocoshaker (@MetaCocoshaker) March 24, 2017

When “Thunderstruck” comes on pic.twitter.com/qGk1AIeE6N — Russell Brandom (@russellbrandom) March 23, 2017

When you missed the exit for Wendy's pic.twitter.com/05cqNBeNyn — Tom Ganjamie (@tomgam) March 23, 2017

Seriously, though, this feud between Trump and Arnold has gone too far now. pic.twitter.com/fs4BkVMhGL — Rob Wesley (@eastwes) March 23, 2017

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.