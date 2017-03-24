Skip to content

Twitter Erupts with Trump Truck Memes Following Photo-Op

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

by Charlie Nash24 Mar 20170

Twitter erupted with memes of President Trump sitting in a stationary truck following a photo-op on Thursday.

As reported by The Washington Post, “President Trump climbed into a big rig driver’s seat,” on Thursday and made a variety of faces while pretending to drive it.

“In the photos, he appeared to be having the time of his life. In one, he appeared to be screaming while clutching the steering wheel, as if speeding down a highway at breakneck speed. Another showed him clenching both hands into triumphant fists,” they explained. “A third showed him wearing an ‘I ♥ TRUCKS’ pin.”

Several memes satirizing the photos were made by the internet shortly after.

