Report: Twitter to Consider Introducing ‘Premium’ Tweetdeck Interface

Twitter is reportedly considering introducing a paid subscription version of the popular Tweetdeck service. Tweetdeck is a social media dashboard aimed at professionals and power users that can be used to schedule posts, view profiles and monitor account mentions. Some Twitter users were reportedly sent a survey relating to the premium service alongside a mockup of what it may look like,

Scoop: Twitter is developing an 'advanced TweetDeck' that would be available for monthly subscription fee & feature a range of new features: pic.twitter.com/MlKw8xZlVS — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) March 23, 2017

The survey reads:

Twitter is considering offering an advanced TweetDeck experience, with more powerful tools to help marketers, journalists, professionals, and others in our community find out what is happening in the world quicker, to gain more insights, and see the broadest range of what people are saying on Twitter. Whether you use Twitter for work or just want to be more informed on the latest news, sports, entertainment, political viewpoints, and information in today’s world, this advanced TweetDeck experience will be designed to help you get even more out of Twitter. This premium tool set will provide valuable viewing, posting, and signaling tools like alerts, trends and activity analysis, advanced analytics, and composing and posting tools all in one customizable dashboard. It will be designed to make it easier than ever to keep up with multiple interests, grow your audience, and see even more great content and information in real-time. It would also offer extra features such as advanced audience insights & analytics, tools to monitor multiple timelines from multiple accounts and from multiple devices, including mobile, all in an ad-free experience.”

This was confirmed by a spokeswoman who told The Verge, “We’re conducting this survey to assess the interest in a new, more enhanced version of Tweetdeck… We regularly conduct user research to gather feedback about people’s Twitter experience and to better inform our product investment decisions, and we’re exploring several ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable for professionals.”

Twitter recently released a poor quarterly earnings report which showed earnings of 16 cents per share on a revenue of $717 million, falling short of analysts’ revenue expectations of approximately $740.1 million, according to an estimate from Thomson Reuters. Twitter had posted 12 cents per share on revenue of $479 million in 2016. The introduction of a premium Tweetdeck service may be an attempt by the company to generate another source of revenue.