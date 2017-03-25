‘Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition’ – Launch Trailer

People Can Fly’s gonzo first-person shooter gets a remastered release with all previous DLC included and new content courtesy of Gearbox in Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition.

Originally released in 2011, Bulletstorm gained a cult following thanks to its over-the-top humor and action, as well as gameplay that rewarded players for creatively dispatching enemies with a collection of devastating and unique weapons. Gearbox’s remaster of the game includes enhanced visuals, all of the DLC released for the original game, a new game mode, and new challenge maps. Players can also now play through the story campaign as Duke Nukem.

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition releases April 7 on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.