College Diversity Council Posts Fake Racist Flyers to Encourage ‘Dialogue’

The Diversity Leadership Council at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, admitted that they had posted racist flyers around campus that called for a “White America.”

An Adolphus College alumna posted a photo of the poster to her Facebook page, expressing concern over the presence of such a message on campus.

“A notice to all white Americans,” the sign read.” “It is your civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. They are criminals. America is a white nation.”

After the posters were brought to the attention of Adolphus College Dean Jones VanHecke, he claimed that they were posted around the college as a part of an effort by the school’s Diversity Leadership Council (DLC) to increase awareness of the realities of bigotry on campus.

The flyers were “part of a series of educational ‘invisible theater’ events taking place this week that have been planned by I Am We Are theater troupe, the Diversity Leadership Team, and the Bystander Intervention Committee,” VanHecke claimed.

“I cannot thank you enough for the action that you have taken by filing a report and making sure that the incident was brought to the attention of the college,” VanHecke continued, saying that taking action “as a bystander demonstrates that Gustavus students care about each other and their collegiate environment and are willing to take a stand against hate and bias.”

The Diversity Leadership Council also published a statement taking ownership of the flyer campaign. They claim that they “posted these signs” in “an effort to help educate [their] peers and campus community about issues of bias, and the importance of being an active bystander.”

“We want to help put an end to bias-related incidents that happened on our campus, social media, and in our communities by forcing individuals to have dialogues about forms of hate and bias,” the statement claims. “We hope that members of the campus community will reflect on today’s events and join us in ensuring that no one student or group of students are ever a victim of this form of discrimination.”

“You hurt a lot of people, tarnished the college’s reputation, and will be losing alumni donations. I hope it was worth it,” one alumnus remarked online, while another noted that she found the move by the DLC to be “wildly inappropriate,” saying that she “won’t be donating… anytime soon.”

