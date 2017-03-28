Loyola University Chicago Student Group Lectures White Students on Their ‘Internalized Racism’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Loyola University Chicago is advertising a group for white students who are concerned about the effects of “internalized” racism, or the subconscious acceptance of personal or societal prejudices.

Students who “self-identify as white” are invited to join Loyola Chicago’s Ramblers Analyzing Whiteness (RAW) group, which gathers at the university to “engage in dialogue about their own racial identity” and “critically reflect on… their actions.”

“R.A.W. is an affinity group for White students who have passion for ending racism, who have anger and confusion about institutional racism, who have guilt and hope about internalized racism, and who have questions about race that they are afraid to ask,” the group description reads on the university’s website.

According to Take Action Against Racism in the Media (TAARM), “internalized racism” is “the personal conscious or subconscious acceptance of the dominant society’s racist views, stereotypes and biases of one’s ethnic group. It gives rise to patterns of thinking, feeling and behaving that result in discriminating, minimizing, criticizing, finding fault, invalidating, and hating oneself while simultaneously valuing the dominant culture.”

According to the group’s page on the university’s website, applicants for RAW can be bi-racial or multi-racial, but must in some way be able to identify as white.

“You may also identify as bi-racial and/or multi-racial, where you may come from a mixed-race, mixed-heritage family where some members identify as White,” RAW says. “Bi-racial and/or multi-racial students are more than welcome to apply for R.A.W.”

The university did not respond to a request for comment.

