Three storm chasers died in a car crash near Spur, Texas, on Tuesday while reportedly live streaming a nearby storm.

Kelley Williamson, Randy Yarnall, and Corbin Jaeger were involved in a fatal car crash on Tuesday during a severe weather outbreak according to AccuWeather. Yarnall and Williamson were contracted to the Weather Channel as part of their popular TV series Storm Wranglers.

The three storm chasers reportedly died when a vehicle traveling north ran a stop sign and collided with another Jeep traveling west, according to Sgt. John Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Public Safety. It is currently unclear whether or not Jaeger was with Williamson and Yarnall or was simply following the same tornado that occurred in Dickens County.

“We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved,” the Weather Channel said in a statement. Cary Meltzer who knew Williamson and Yarnall spoke to CNN about the two men describing Williamson as “fearless.” “He was a professional bullfighter before he was a storm chaser. You got to be a little fearless to do that,” he said.

Speaking about Yarnall, Meltzer said “Such a nice guy, would give you the shirt off his back, it’s going to be the biggest loss. People are going to feel this one. They were very well-respected and very well-liked.”