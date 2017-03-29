University Hosts ‘Masculinity Confession Booth’ Instructing Male Students to Repent

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The University of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada, is hosting a “masculinity confession booth” this week, in which male students are asked to confess sins that may have been inspired by the Western world’s emphasis on “hypermasculinity.”

“We have all reinforced hypermasculinity one way or another regardless of our gender,” organizers claim. “Come and share your sins so we can begin to discuss how to identify and change our ways!”

The initiative was started by the non-profit group, Man Up Against Violence, which seeks to challenge the society’s current understanding of the “social construction of masculinity and its relationship with violence.”

At the Man Up Against Violence initiative, we challenge mindsets and behaviors with regard to the social construction of masculinity and its relationship with violence. We work together to bring light to the causes of all types of violence related to gender, race, socio-economic status, ability level and beyond. Through education, training, partnerships and awareness, the Man Up Against Violence initiative strives to embrace positive ideals of masculinity, and inspire men to accept their role as advocates in the movement to prevent violence in our communities.

The group claims that they’ve made it their goal to encourage men to practice “healthy masculinity,” a concept which The Huffington Post defines as “the idea that men can control themselves.”

“Man Up Against Violence will raise awareness around healthy masculinity and provide opportunities for education with a goal of increasing involvement of men in the cause. With the support of male advocates, Man Up Against Violence will continue to challenge the damaging effects of socialized hypermasculinity ergo reducing violence in our communities,” the group’s website claims.

American Enterprise Institute Scholar Christina Hoff Sommers addressed the ways in which contemporary academia fails male students in a video for Prager University.

